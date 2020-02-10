Register
09:01 GMT10 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinians watch a family house destroyed by Israeli authorities in east Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Silwan on 17 April 2019

    Gaza Struggles to Recover from Destruction But Rift in Palestinian Ranks Bogs Down Progress

    Mahmoud Illean
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107596/32/1075963272.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002101078272865-gaza-struggles-to-recover-from-destruction-but-rift-in-palestinian-ranks-bogs-down-progress/

    Israeli warplanes attacked several targets in the Gaza Strip after midnight on Sunday as militants close to Hamas, an Islamic group that controls the Strip, launched a rocket into Israel forcing thousands into bomb shelters in the southern city of Sderot.

    The Israel Defence Forces said warplanes attacked several Hamas targets including a training camp and military infrastructure. Although no casualties were reported and no residential buildings were destroyed, for many in Gaza any airstrike is a traumatic experience, primarily because of the memories it brings.

    "Warplanes destroyed my house on 1 August 2014. I don't know why it was targeted - maybe because it was located close to the [separation] fence", said Asaad, a 45-year-old from the city of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.
    An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian flag during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / Mohamad Torokman
    An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian flag during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 29, 2020
    "Since then my family, comprised of us parents and our eight children are considered internally displaced persons, with no roof above our heads".

    Cost of Destruction 

    Asaad is not alone. During Israel's Operation Protective Edge in 2014 that aimed to put an end to the indiscriminate rocket fire emanating from the enclave towards the country's southern communities, the IDF destroyed hundreds of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military targets.

    But in the process of doing so, Israel's military also caused immense destruction to the Strip's infrastructure, estimated to be around $6 billion. Reports suggest that about 18,000 residential units were destroyed or heavily damaged, leaving some 100,000 Palestinians homeless.

    After the fighting concluded, international and Middle Eastern donors convened in Cairo pledging some $5.4 billion for the reconstruction of the Strip but several years later most of the money has yet to make its way to the Strip.

    While western donors were tired of giving their money and seeing how their investments go up in smoke every time hostilities flared up between Israel and the Palestinians, Arab countries, primarily Egypt, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, were weary of helping an organisation that was known for its links to the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamic movement banned in those countries.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Iran's President Rouhani Brands Trump's Israeli-Palestinian Deal 'Crime of the Century'
    Qatar and Turkey, who continue to maintain good ties with Hamas, were the only two countries that kept their promises granting the enclave $216 and $139.48 million respectively.

    Over the years, Qatar has become one of the main donors of financial aid to the Palestinians, contributing more than a billion dollars since 2012.

    Until recently, Washington too has been a big contributor. In fact, since 1994 with the signing of the Oslo Accords, the US has been the largest donor of aid to the Palestinians, pledging some $600 million annually in recent years.

    Where is the Cash? 

    Yet, Asaad says he and his family have never seen the money that so many nations have granted Gaza's deprived population. 

    "I did receive some money from the government but that was not enough to reconstruct my five-storey house. As a result I am now renting an apartment but this money is running out too, due to the fact that the US froze its donations to UNRWA", he said referring to the United Nations relief agency that saw significant cuts to its money flow following President Trump's decision to cut off Washington's aid to the Palestinians.

    Asaad holds Hamas and Fatah that controls the Palestinian Authority responsible for the mess. 

    Masked Palestinian Hamas gunmen attend a funeral for six of their fighters who were killed in an explosion Saturday, in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Masked Palestinian Hamas gunmen attend a funeral for six of their fighters who were killed in an explosion Saturday, in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip
    "All of them are big thieves who stole our lives and money. Gaza was given lots of cash for the reconstruction. Where is it now?"

    Not a Penny Was Wasted

    One person who could possibly have answers to this and similar questions is Dr Mofeed Al Hasayneh, a man who served as the Minister of Public Works and Housing from 2014 to 2019.

    Being an independent candidate, who didn't belong to any of the factions, Al Hasayneh was determined to use the money he received to rebuild the war-stricken enclave, and he says he managed to do so in 85 percent of the time.

    Israel has claimed the money the Palestinians received was not directed at reconstruction efforts, saying it was used to boost Hamas' military capabilities, including the digging of tunnels that were utilised for the transfer of goods, weapons, and even militants. But for Al Hasayneh these allegations are little more than "nonsense". 

    "Every gram of cement that went into Gaza was checked by the Israeli authorities. That cement could not be used for building tunnels", he explained, conceding the material that reached the enclave from Egypt could have been used for Hamas' military purposes.

    Al Hasayneh believes he and his government did everything they could to help people rebuild their lives after the destruction caused by the IDF operation. But once the unity government fell in 2013 reconstruction efforts came to an end.

    "There is no cooperation between Fatah and Hamas right now and as a result, the ones who pay the price are ordinary Palestinians", he summed up.
    Tags:
    Israel, Deal of the century, Palestinians, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse