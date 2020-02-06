One IDF Serviceman Injured As Palestinian Gunman Opens Fire Near West Bank Border

Earlier the same day, a Palestinian man ploughed a car into a group of IDF soldiers in Jerusalem, injuring 14.

One IDF soldier sustained a minor injury after a Palestinian opened fire near a junction southeast of Qalqiliya, the Israel Defence Forces reported on Twitter. The IDF added that it is currently pursuing the attacker.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that the IDF intends to dispatch an additional battalion amounting to several hundreds of soldiers to the West Bank amid the current spike of violence in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defence Forces said that a car had rammed into a group of its soldiers in Jerusalem, injuring 14 of them. Israeli police are regarding the incident as terror-related.

Additionally, a man identified as Sahdi Bana from Haifa opened fire at a police officer, slightly injuring him.

Tensions intensified in the West Bank in the wake of the unveiling of so-called 'deal of the century'.

The deal calls for creating a demilitarised Palestinian state with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood alongside Trump at the unveiling, while no Palestinian representatives were present — all major Palestinian political forces have voiced their unequivocal rejection of the initiative.