Ankara Expects Russian Military Officials to Visit Turkey for Discussing Syria’s Idlib

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Russian military delegation is set to visit Ankara in the near future in order to discuss the situation in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib with the Turkish authorities, Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Thursday.

"The presidents of Russia and Turkey have agreed that a military delegation from Russia will visit us soon. Our observation posts in Idlib will remain within the framework of the Sochi agreement, there will be no changes here, the borders will remain the same", Kalin told reporters.

According to Erdogan’s spokesman, Turkey and Russia have agreed on the locations of the observation posts of both countries in Idlib.

"We will discuss with the Russian military the need to ensure the safety of our observation points", Kalin added.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad, in order to put en end to the Syrian armed forces’ offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Putin and Erdogan signed the Idlib demilitarization agreement in Russia's Sochi on 17 September 2018. The deal stipulated the complete withdrawal of radical groups from the demilitarized zone.