The Syrian town has been an outpost of the Jabhat an-Nusra* terrorist group in Idlib province. It is situated at a strategic crossroads of the M4 highway connecting Latakia and Aleppo and the M5 connecting Latakia and Damascus.

The Syrian army has fully regained control of the town of Saraqib in Idlib Province, according to a military source.

Earlier, al-Watan newspaper reported that the Syrian government army entered Saraqib in the northwest of Syria, causing militants based there to flee the town.

The Syrian army entered the town from the west, east and south after violent clashes with Nusra terrorists.

The government forces retook a strategic pass and a village and conducted mine clearing of liberated settlements.

The army also moved into Saraqib from the north-east, liberating villages south to Aleppo from militants.

*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

DETAILS TO FOLLOW