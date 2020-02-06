Israeli Police Shoot Gunman Dead After He Opens Fire at Officer in Jerusalem - Reports

According to Israeli media, the attacker was identified as an Arab Israeli man from Haifa in his forties. The police officer targeted by the assailant sustained light injuries.

Israeli police have taken down a gunman who opened fire at one of the officers in Jerusalem's Old City, AFP reported citing police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

The spokesman said that the shooter approached officers near the Lions Gate and fired a weapon at them.

Other officers promptly neutralised the assailant shooting him dead. The injured officer was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to his arm.

Earlier, Israeli media reported that the officer was stabbed with a knife.

The attack comes after a car ploughed through passers-by on David Remez street in Jerusalem leaving 14 people injured. The police are treating the incident as a terror attack.