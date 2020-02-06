14 People Injured as Car Rams Into Pedestrians in Jerusalem

“MDA emergency medical technicians and Paramedics treated and evacuated to hospitals 14 injured: 1 in serious condition (to Shaare Zedek), 1 moderate (to Hadassah Ein Karem) and 12 injured lightly”, the MDA wrote on its Twitter page.
Update: MDA EMTs and Paramedics treated and evacuated to hospitals 14 injured: 1 in serious condition (to Shaare Zedek), 1 moderate (to Hadassah Ein Karem) and 12 injured lightly.— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) February 6, 2020
Update: MDA EMTs and Paramedics together with IDF Medical Teams are treating and evacuating to Shaare Zedek, Hadassah Ein Karem and Hadassah Har Hatzofim hospitals 12 injured: 1 in serious condition (to Shaare Zedek), 1 moderate (to Hadassah Ein Karem), 10 injured lightly.... pic.twitter.com/2L1eQKNXbV— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) February 6, 2020
According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, the accident was a deliberate attack, with the driver having escaped from the site.
Police are reportedly searching for the driver.
All comments
Show new comments (0)