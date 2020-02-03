Tehran is No Longer Sharing Evidence From Ukraine Plane Crash After Audio Leak - Official

Experts from an Iranian commission investigating the 8 January downing of Ukrainian Flight 752 left Ukraine on 24 January, according to local media reports.

"The technical investigation team of the Ukrainian aircraft crash, in a strange move, published the secret audio file of the communications of a pilot of a plane that was flying at the same time as the Ukrainian plane. This action by the Ukrainians has led us to not sharing any more evidence with them", Hassan Rezaifar, the director in charge of accident investigations at Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation said as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

He added that this dialogue was linked to a test conversation of a local airline that was flying at the same time as the Ukrainian flight.

Razai said that Ukraine’s actions might impact future cooperation between Kiev and Tehran.

The statement comes after audio from the investigation into the Ukrainian plane crash was reportedly leaked by the Ukrainian media. The audio file was a portion of the evidence that was given to Ukrainian specialists and is part of the joint investigative team's research into the downing.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed concerns that Iran may refuse to hand over the black boxes from the crashed Ukrainian passenger plane. However, the president mentioned that Iran invited Ukrainian experts to take part in deciphering the black boxes.

Zelensky added that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had assured him that Ukraine would have access to all pieces of evidence and would be able to take the black boxes.

Ukraine International Airlines’ Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed on 8 January, soon after departing from Iran’s Imam Khomeini Airport. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who perished

The Iranian military subsequently admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner in anticipation of US retaliation for Iran's attack on Iraqi bases housing American military personnel. The Iranian leadership expressed deep regret, describing the tragedy as an "unforgivable mistake".