Gas Line Between Egypt and Israel Blown Up by Unidentified Attackers - Reports

Israel has reportedly been supplying natural gas to Egypt since late last year. The supply line was reportedly attacked late on Sunday in the Sinai Peninsula. There have been no reports on casualties yet.

According to Al Jazeera, the incident occurred late on Sunday in Egypt's Bir Al-Abd located in the northern Sinai area. The attackers reportedly remain unidentified as no militant or terrorist group has reportedly claimed the responsibility yet.

Netizens have shared alleged footage from the scene of the incident, blaming militants for the Sunday's attack.

Militants sabotage Egypt-Israel gas pipeline east of Bir Abd in North Sinai.



The pipeline recently began transporting gas from Israel to Egypt after laying dormant for several years due to legal disputes and security issues. pic.twitter.com/kDraycZ11k — Egypt Defence Review (@EgyptDefReview) February 2, 2020

Terrorists blew up these particular gas lines at least three times during the first six months of 2011 before Cairo suspended gas supplies to Tel Aviv, The Jerusalem Post said.

The new agreement on gas supplies between Egypt and Israel reportedly follows a $15 billion decade-long deal signed by Delek Drilling and Houston-based Noble Energy in February 2018 to supply 64 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Egypt from the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields, located off Israel.

The Leviathan gas field, discovered in December 2010, is one of the largest young gas reserves in the world. According to the US Geological Survey, Leviathan’s volume of undiscovered reserves amounts to some 620 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The Tamar gas field is located in Israel's exclusive economic zone, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Haifa. It is considered to have proven reserves of 200 billion cubic meters.

The Sinai Peninsula reportedly remains a hotbed of terrorist activity. Egypt regularly carries out anti-terrorist raids to purge the last hardcore militants that reportedly infest this area.

