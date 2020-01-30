Videos: Three Projectiles Fired Toward Israeli Territory From Gaza, Two Intercepted - IDF

Explosions were heard in Israel near the Gaza border and rocket sirens were triggered in the border communities of Nir Am, Ivim, Sderot and other areas as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted multiple rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF took to social media late Thursday night to reveal in a translated statement that Israel's Iron Dome air defense system had intercepted two of three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

Footage of the interception near the Gaza border was posted to social media by Israeli broadcaster KAN 11.

Another video uploaded to Twitter shows the Iron Dome intercepting a rocket from a different vantage point.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the third rocket landed in an open field near Sapir College in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. The outlet also reported that a mother accidentally struck her three-week-old baby in the head as she was seeking shelter after sirens sounded in Sderot. The infant is currently receiving medical treatment.

This comes hours after the military force confirmed that they targeted "a number of Hamas observation posts" in response to an earlier attack on an IDF observation antenna and the launch of a number of "explosive balloons" from Gaza toward Israel.

The IDF conducted several strikes against Hamas on Wednesday in response to a "rocket & explosive balloons" that were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel - shortly after US President Donald Trump presented his "Deal of the Century" to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.