Air Raid Sirens Sound Off in Southern Israel, Single Launch Detected From Gaza Strip - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday confirmed via Twitter that air raid sirens were sounded off in southern Israel, specifically in the community of Kibbutz Kissufim.

The IDF, which initially reported that the red alert was under review by officials, later revealed that the sirens were triggered by the launch of one projectile from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

​According to Anna Ahronheim, a correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, a mortar was "located in an open field."

No reports of fatalities, injuries or property damages have emerged.

This latest development came moments after the IDF announced that it would be deploying additional infantry troops to the West Bank and Gaza borders late Wednesday amid concerns of an increase in violence over the release of US President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.