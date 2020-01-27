Turkish Gov’t to Build Shelters, Give Rent Support to Quake-Affected Families – Reports

According to the Anadolu news agency, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced at a press conference, flanked by other senior ministers, that 1,000 families will be housed in temporary shelters in Elazig that will be fully constructed in 10 to 15 days’ time. The shelters will have hot water and electricity, the interior minister added.
Soylu also announced that families living in heavily-damaged homes will be offered 41,000 liras ($6,891) in emergency rent support, the agency reported. The government has also reportedly committed to building 2,000 new homes in the earthquake-affected area.
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 20:55 local time (17:55 GMT) on Friday. The disaster also affected the neighbouring province of Malatya. According to AFAD, 948 aftershocks of were recorded in the aftermath of the earthquake.
All comments
Show new comments (0)