Israeli Police Arrest 38 Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Men Protesting Military Draft - Reports

According to The Jerusalem Post, hundreds of Haredi Jewish men blocked key highways in the Israeli capital protesting the arrest of one of their own who was arrested for refusing to enlist in the Israeli Defence Forces.

Police used water cannons and mounted police to confront the protesters and restore order.

According to a police spokesperson, 38 people men were arrested.

The ultra-Orthodox religious sect of Haredi rejects Zionist ideology and decidedly refuses to partake in modern the way of life, including military conscription.

Military service is mandatory in Israel for both men and women at the age of 18, something the deeply religious communities of Israel have long taken issue with and regularly protest against.