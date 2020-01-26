Seven Killed in Truck Bomb Blast in Northern Syria - Reports

The blast reportedly occurred in front of a restaurant and a gas station in the city of Azaz, north of Aleppo.

Seven people have been killed after an explosive-laden truck detonated in the northern Syrian city of Azaz, Reuters reported, citing civil defence forces.

The explosion reportedly led to a massive fire in nearby shops that also spread to cars in the area.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The city has previously been subject to a slew of explosions that have killed dozens of civilians. One of the latest attacks was a car bomb blast in the Al-Mitam mosque area that resulted in five deaths.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW