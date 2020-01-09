Turkey's Defence Ministry Confirms Four Soldiers Killed in N Syria

The Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed on Thursday that four of the country's soldiers were killed the day before in Northern Syria.
"We wish our mercy to our saint martyrs who lost their lives in this event that drowned us in deep pain and sorrow, condolences to our grieving families, and to our noble nation with our Turkish Armed Forces," the statement reads.
9 января 2020 г.
On 9 October 2019, Turkey conducted a military incursion, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, into Syrian border areas controlled by the Kurdish militants. Damascus views the Turkish offensive as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.
Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, as a terrorist organisation for their links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency inside the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)