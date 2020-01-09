Turkey's Defence Ministry Confirms Four Soldiers Killed in N Syria

In September, Turkey launched a military operation dubbed Operation Peace Spring in areas of Northen Syria controlled by the Kurdish militants.

The Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed on Thursday that four of the country's soldiers were killed the day before in Northern Syria.

"We wish our mercy to our saint martyrs who lost their lives in this event that drowned us in deep pain and sorrow, condolences to our grieving families, and to our noble nation with our Turkish Armed Forces," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the soldiers were killed in a car bombing attack while they were conducting road checks.

On 9 October 2019, Turkey conducted a military incursion, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, into Syrian border areas controlled by the Kurdish militants. Damascus views the Turkish offensive as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, as a terrorist organisation for their links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency inside the country.