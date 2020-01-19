National Oil Corp Forecasts Dramatic Drop in Crude Output If Haftar Blockades Continue - Report

The Libya National Oil Corporation (NOC) has declared a force majeure after the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had reportedly blocked key oil export routes from a number of ports.

A spokesperson for the NOC warned Sunday that Libya's oil output would experience a drastic slump within few days if the LNA forces continue to impede transportation routes of oil facilities. The spokesperson forecast, cited by Reuters that the production of crude would be cut down to just 72,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Libya has reportedly been producing some 1.2 million bpd of oil in recent months, and almost all fields located in an area controlled by the LNA.

According to the company, Haftar allegedly ordered to block oil ports and fields ahead of an international peace summit on Libya in Berlin.

The NOC has condemned the move and slammed Haftar's maneuvers as "setting fire to your own house”.

"Shutting down oil exports and production will have far-reaching and predictable consequences. If the shutdown is prolonged, we face collapse of the exchange rate, a huge and unsustainable increase in the national deficit, the departure of foreign contractors, and the loss of future production which may take years to restore. The main beneficiaries of this act will be other oil-producing states, and the harm will be entirely to Libyans. This is like setting fire to your own house”, the NOC said in the statement.

The United Nations expressed earlier its concerns about the closure of oil fields in Libya. Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday that the final document agreed at the Berlin conference on Libya contains a clause stating that all Libyan people are entitled to the country's energy resources.

Representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union have met in Berlin on Sunday to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country. The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow that took place last week, mediated by Russia and Turkey.

Libya has been locked in a conflict between two rival administrations - the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and the LNA-supported elected parliament in the east. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid the LNA's advances on Tripoli.

Haftar attended the one-day summit in Berlin on Sunday despite having abruptly abandoned talks over a brokered by Russia and Turkey ceasefire deal last week in Moscow. The GNA head Fayez Sarraj and Haftar did not meet at the Berlin summit - like the did not meet in Moscow either - which has highlighted the existing abyss between the two rival parties.

Haftar declared earlier a "general mobilization" to resist foreign forces and continue military advancements to recapture the capital city of Libya. Haftar's announcement followed by the GNA's ratified invitation of Turkish forces to assist the Western-backed authorities in the prolonged civilian war.