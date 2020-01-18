UN Mission in Libya Says Country's Oil Facilities Should Not Become Part of Conflict

"The Mission urges all Libyans to exercise maximum restraint while international negotiations continue to broker an end to Libya's longstanding crisis, including recommending measures to ensure transparency in the allocation of resources. The Mission reiterates the importance of preserving the integrity and neutrality of the National Oil Corporation [NOC]", the statement read.
The organisation has also warned of negative consequences, first and foremost, for the Libyan people who are mostly dependent on oil production.
"It will also have terrible knock-on effects for the country's already deteriorated economic and financial situation", the UN Mission statement added.
Some Libyan tribal leaders and public figures close to LNA leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on 16 January called for a blockade of the country’s oil terminals in protest against the intervention of Turkish troops in support of the UN-backed Government of National of Accord.
