Ankara Summons Egypt's Charge d'Affaires Over Raid on Anadolu News Agency in Cairo - Reports

Earlier in the day, Turkish state Anadolu news agency reported that Egyptian police raided its office in Cairo on Tuesday evening and arrested four of its employees.

Following the report of a police raid on its office in Cairo, Anadolu news agency stated that the Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Egypt's charge d'affaires over the incident.

At the same time, the ministry has issued a statement, condemning the actions of Egypt's police.

"The raid to the Anadolu Agency’s Cairo office last night by the Egyptian security forces and the detention of some of the office workers without justification is an act of harassment and intimidation against the Turkish press, we strongly condemn it," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry continued by saying that the incident highlights not only "the negative approach of the Egyptian government to press freedom" but the "grave situation on democracy and transparency" as well.

