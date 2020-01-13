Libyan Ceasefire Agreement Envisions Russian Control Over Implementation - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) – The ceasefire agreement being prepared to be signed by Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj includes a mutual withdrawal of forces, and Russia and the UN's control over the deal's implementation, Al-Arabiya reported on Monday, citing its sources.

"The agreement includes the following points: Russia will control the ceasefire and send delegations to Libya to monitor the process; the deployment of Turkish troops to Tripoli will stop; the UN [will provide] international control of the ceasefire agreement's implementation; the LNA and GNA will return unconditionally to their positions under the ceasefire,” a source told the channel.

Earlier in the day, Haftar and Sarraj arrived in Moscow to hold talks on the Libyan crisis under the mediation of Russia and Turkey. The meeting is expected to produce an official ceasefire agreement.

According to the sources, the LNA will be responsible for ensuring the security of oil and gas fields and fighting against terrorism in coordination with the GNA’s head.

© AFP 2019 / ALEXEY DRUZHININ Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a comprehensive ceasefire starting 12 January at midnight. They also urged all warring parties to begin negotiations.

On Sunday, the LNA and Sarraj’s GNA announced a ceasefire, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The ceasefire appears fragile, however, as the sides have accused each other of violating it since then.