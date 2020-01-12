Seven Mortar Bombs Hit Iraqi Balad Base Hosting US Troops - Reports

The Balad military base was a target of last week's rocket attacks carried out in retaliation for the death of Iranian Quds chief Qasem Soleimani. The attack resulted in no casualties or damage.

Seven mortar bombs have hit the Iraqi Balad Air Base in the north of the country, Reuters quoted military sources as saying. According to sources, four Iraqi soldiers were injured in the incident.

The military installation is an Iraqi Air Force Base situated some 64 kilometres north of the capital Baghdad.

On 4 January, the base came under a rocket attack in the wake of Iranian top military commander Soleimani's killing by US forces.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW