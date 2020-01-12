British Envoy to Iran Denies Taking Part In Protests in Tehran

UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab previously condemned the arrest of the envoy, calling it "a flagrant violation of international law".

The UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire has denied participating and organising protests in Tehran that allegedly called for the prosecution of those responsible for the fatal mistake that led to the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines plane in the Iranian capital earlier this week.

The envoy posted a tweet in which he said that he did not participate in any protest, but rather came to honour those who perished in the plane crash.

Thanks for the many goodwill messages. Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy. Normal to want to pay respects- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting. — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020

​​In a separate tweet, he wrote that he was arrested half an hour after leaving the vigil, adding that arresting diplomats is a breach of law.

Detained half an hour after leaving the area. Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries. See comments by Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. https://t.co/djpr99iSwI — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020

