Foreign Secretary Raab Says Brief Arrest of UK Envoy in Tehran Is 'Violation of International Law'

UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the brief arrest of Envoy to Iran Rob Macaire, without grounds or explanation, is "a flagrant violation of international law".
He noted that if Tehran does not take steps towards de-escalation, the nation may face political and economic isolation.
"The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law. The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards", the official statement said.
