Warring Sides in Syrian Province of Idlib Cease Military Activities Starting Sunday

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - All conflicting parties in the Syrian province of Idlib ceased military activities starting Sunday midnight.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Friday that Russia and Turkey agreed to introduce a ceasefire in the province, starting at 0:00 local time (22:00 GMT) on 12 January.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army has prepared three humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Idlib, a local military source said.

"Three corridors are located in the area of ​​the cities of Al-Hobeit in the south of Idlib, Abu Adh Dhuhur in the east, and Al-Hadher in the south of Aleppo province", the source said.

On 19 December, the Syrian army started a new military operation in southeastern Idlib to clear the area of terrorists, including the Daesh* and Tahrir al-Sham*, formerly known as the Nusra Front. By 24 December, more than 40 villages in Idlib had been retaken by the government troops.

Idlib is the last stronghold of militants in the Arab republic. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's civil conflict.

* Daesh and Tahrir al-Sham are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.