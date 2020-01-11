Ruptly Video Agency’s Cameraman Killed In Iraq – Sputnik and RT Chief Editor

On Friday, two reporters were shot dead in Basra, Iraq by unidentified armed men after filming protests in the country.

Ruptly stringer cameraman Saaf Ghali has been killed in Iraq, according to Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

According to reports, the operator was killed after filming a demonstration in Iraq related to the ongoing US-Iran tensions.

"In Iraq, unknown armed people killed our stringer cameraman Saaf Ghali. Saaf actively filmed materials for our Ruptly video agency in the region. We will do everything to help his family", Margarita Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

Ghali filmed around 30 pieces for Ruptly, a video agency that is a project of RT, while also working for a local TV network, Teller Report stated.

