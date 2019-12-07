Register
04:19 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi demonstrators gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq December 6, 2019

    Iraqi Protesters Hitting ‘Reset Button’ on US-Imposed ‘Colonial Electoral Structure’

    © REUTERS / Khalid al-Mousily
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/75/1077507562.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912071077507587-iraqi-protesters-hitting-reset-button-on-us-imposed-colonial-electoral-structure/

    Despite the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi last week, clashes between Iraqi demonstrators and counter-protesters with questionable affiliations have continued, prompting a response from the country’s top Shiite cleric.

    Over a dozen individuals were stabbed in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Thursday, and according to anonymous sources who spoke with the Associated Press, those who carried out the stabbings were strangers who targeted nonviolent demonstrators.

    “At least 460 protestors were killed in October and November in various central and southern cities, including Baghdad,” Ali al-Bayati of Iraq’s Independent High Commission for Human Rights said earlier this week, reported Kurdistan 24.

    Eugene Puryear, host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, sat down with Loud and Clear on Friday to discuss the current situation in Iraq and explain what interventionist moves led up to these demonstrations.

    Puryear told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that while a “colonial electoral structure ... was set up post-invasion” and “over $400 billion has essentially been looted from the country,” we are now seeing a “protest movement of people who are looking to reclaim the Iraqi identity” that was, in many ways, lessened following the 2003 US invasion.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/iraqis-protest-on-after-years-of-western
    In this attempt to “hit the reset button,” he pointed out, even Iraq’s top Shia Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, is calling for “a total consitutional overhaul” and warned that the government’s deadly crackdown on demonstrators could result in an even greater escalation of violence.

    Puryear went on to say that a “Pandora’s box” was opened in Iraq following the formation of the post-invasion government through the imprisonment of those accused of nothing more than “political thoughtcrimes” or “not being aligned with the right people.” He explained that this policy of excommunication, to some extent, generated the nuclei of groups such as Daesh.

    Rather than accurately perceiving Iraq, the US was living in an imperialistic fantasy world, according to the By Any Means Necessary host.

    “It was like a total and complete fantasy world where these people were … in such a belief that this massive US military machine could do nothing wrong; could never fail; could destroy everyone in its wake, and, bizarrely, [they believed] that somehow people would want to have governments imposed upon them by some other country,” Puryear said.

    “A million people, maybe, have died in Iraq. If you look at what’s happened in Libya, what’s happened in Syria, so much of this is really the spillover of that invasion - millions of people killed. It really is astonishing when you take a step back,” he stated. “The real results we’ve seen from the wake are absolutely criminal in every possible way and certainly morally reprehensible in every way.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Intelligence Claims Iran Secretly Storing Short-Range Ballistic Missiles in Iraq - Report
    US Vice President Pays Unexpected Visit to US Military Base in Iraq, Meets President of Kurdistan
    ‘Willing to Invest’: US, Saudis Prefer Iraq, Lebanon ‘Shattered’ Than Friendly With Tehran
    Two Mortars Land Inside Balad Air Base in Iraq - Reports
    Videos: Anti-Government Protesters Set Fire to Iranian Consulate in Iraq
    Tags:
    interventionism, US military, By Any Means Necessary, Tahrir Square, Loud and Clear, Middle East, Radio Sputnik, imperialism, Iraq, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse