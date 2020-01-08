Iran Declares Jan 9 Mourning Day After Plane Crash, Kerman Stampede at Soleimani's Funeral

"Government expresses condolences to the families of our compatriots who died in Kerman during the funeral ceremony of slain commander Qasem Soleimani and in a plane crash this morning, the government declared January 9 a national mourning day," Rabiei wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. It was flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.
Soleimani was killed in Iraq last Friday in a US strike ordered by US President Donald Trump. Tehran has vowed to avenge the commander who spearheaded Iran’s overseas operations. Trump has promised a "fast and very hard" response in case of retaliation.
