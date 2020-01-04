LNA Chief Haftar Announces All-Libyan Mobilization to Resist Foreign Forces

In a newly-released statement, Haftar declared a general mobilization as a measure to resist foreign intervention. The LNA commander ordered the arming of all men and women, military personnel and civilians.
“Today, we are declaring the jihad and general mobilization. Men and women, officers and civilians will be provided with weapons”, the LNA commander said in a televised address.
The Turkish parliament greenlighted on Thursday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's initiative to send military reinforcements to Libyan allies who have been under siege since April 2019 by the eastern-based army of Khalifa Haftar on soil which was a part of the Ottoman Empire until 1911.
After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Turning the nation into a territory divided between two centres of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Haftar's forces and the UN-backed GNA in the west.
The bill on military support to Libya, introduced in the Turkish parliament earlier this week followed the conclusion of a maritime border deal and a military support pact between Erdogan’s government and the GNA, which was condemned by Libyan eastern-based authorities.
