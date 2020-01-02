Register
15:35 GMT +302 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The US government on Thursday said that hackers accessed the personal data of at least four million current and former federal employees.

    Israel and Iran Have Been Waging a Secret War – German Media

    © AFP 2019 / Thomas Samson
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/106687/50/1066875002.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001021077921645-israel-iran-waging-secret-cyber-war-german-media/

    In 2019, a "war of words" in the Middle East came close to a "war of weapons" over attacks on Saudi and Iranian vessels, drone assaults on Saudi state oil company facilities – for which Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility, and the downing of a US surveillance drone. However, the tensions are allegedly not limited to visible activities.

    The US and, especially, Israel are waging a secret battle against Iran, the German broadcaster n-tv reports, citing security specialists. Amid this “shadow war”, the US is said to be acting covertly with Israeli intelligence in carrying out operations in response to attacks allegedly sponsored by Iran.

    The report says that Washington and Tel Aviv declared a "cyberware” war on Tehran and its allies more than a decade ago. As former intelligence officer of the Israel Defence Forces' 8200 reconnaissance unit Roy Barzilay told the outlet, US President Donald Trump reacted to this summer’s attacks, which Washington and its allies have blamed on Iran, by ordering "to use a cyber attack to shut down the Iranian missile system and its intelligence agencies’ computers".

    "This doesn't follow the usual rules of war and can have far-reaching effects", he says, suggesting that while an air strike is seen as a declaration of war, "a cyber attack from a computer worm, virus, or Trojan can do significant damage without the immediate pretext of an actual physical war".

    N-tv points out that this was preceded by years of building up cyber armaments. Attacks of this kind have reportedly been around for more than a decade, mainly for espionage purposes, but also with the potential for physical destruction. The broadcaster cites experts who believe that the US’ National Security Agency and the Israeli unit 8200 launched the first major cyber offensive with the Stuxnet computer worm in 2010, when hundreds of centrifuges in a uranium enrichment plant in the Iranian city of Natanz were disabled.

    "With its sophisticated attack and defence tools, Israel is one of the world's leading nations in cyber warfare. Its soldiers are the eyes and ears of the country", Barzilay concluded.

    He compared the new battlefield to the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, pointing out that Stuxnet opened a "Pandora's Box", as since then major powers, including the US and Russia, have vastly improved their offensive cyber warfare skills and could paralyse an entire country today. Non-state groups, including terrorists, are also said to be able to use cyberattacks as a weapon.

    "Cyber attacks are no longer rare. The war with digital means is part of the world we live in now", He said, pointing at attacks on physical infrastructure.

    Israeli Cyber Weapon

    Barzilay’s reconnaissance unit 8200 was founded in 1952 and has since developed into a much more professional body, says Colonel Omri Hoffmann, tasked with recruiting skilled personnel. According to him, it is divided into several departments and bases so that the teams do not know the tasks of the others.

    Unit 8200 is said to spy on enemy states and terrorists, something which is considered a "passive cyber attack”. The so-called "active cyber attacks” are said to be carried out to change or impair the resources of opposing military facilities or even whole economic sectors. As n-tv notes, in 2017 information gathered by the unit helped prevent an attack on an airport in Australia, as several Daesh* supporters were arrested before it could take place.

    However, “cyber warfare” has become a serious threat to Israel's vital civil and military infrastructure as well, François-Bernard Huyghe of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs IRIS told the broadcaster.

    "To respond, Jerusalem had to revise certain aspects of its security concept to ensure cyber superiority as an inseparable part of its military doctrine”, he explained.

    Iran’s Cyber Warfare Power

    Tehran is said to be retaliating against the Israeli cyber efforts, according to the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, which referred to Iran as "one of the leading cyber warfare nations".

    "Tehran tries to attack Israeli computers – which belong both to civilian population and to the military or intelligence agencies - day and night, constantly sending Trojans", intelligence expert Jossi Melman claimed, outlining the risks for Tel Aviv's highly digitalised supply networks for energy, water, communication, and transport, as well as its economy.

    He said that the Islamic Republic has well-developed infrastructure with both defensive and offensive cyber capabilities and targets not only Israel, but also Saudi Arabia and the US.

    "Iran also helps its allies, like Lebanese Hezbollah, with technology and knowledge. But Israel is also highly developed in this area. The unit 8200 is involved in most operations - like in Gaza or Syria - with intelligence reporting and helps combat soldiers in the tactical, operational and strategic area”, Melman says.

    Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

    Relations between the US, which supports Israel, and Iran went downhill following Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal, which stipulated lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for guarantees that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

    Tensions peaked in 2019, after four commercial vessels, including two Saudi Arabian oil tankers, were attacked in waters off the UAE's Fujairah in May. In June, two foreign-flagged oil tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. While the cause of the incident remains unknown, the US and its allies have blamed Iran, which has denied any involvement.

    A US surveillance drone was later downed over the Strait of Hormuz and then, in September, drone attacks launched on the facilities of Saudi Arabia's state oil company, Saudi Aramco, further fuelled the standoff. Even though Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attacks, the United States once again blamed Iran, as did France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

    Israel's acting foreign minister Israel Katz, who also serves as intelligence and transport minister, attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem February 24, 2019.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Israeli FM Accuses Iran of Attacking US Embassy in Baghdad, Says Tehran Made ‘Grave Mistake’
    Tensions flared up again during the winter, as the US carried out what it called "defensive strikes" against the pro-Iranian militia Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria.

    US aircraft attacked five facilities in response to Friday’s attack on a base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk in which a US soldier was killed and four others injured. The Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella group of allegedly Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

    Afterwards, protestors stormed the American Embassy in Baghdad. Washington accused the Islamic Republic of orchestrating the attack on the embassy, claiming that Tehran would be held fully responsible for any damage caused to the facility by pro-Iranian protestors. Iran denied the allegations, urging the US to abandon its "destructive policies" in the Middle East.

    Related:

    US-Iran Standoff Ignites Tensions in Gulf as Europe Scrambles to Salvage Nuclear Deal - Pundits
    Israeli FM Accuses Iran of Attacking US Embassy in Baghdad, Says Tehran Made ‘Grave Mistake’
    'I Like Peace': Trump Claims He Doesn't Want War Between US and Iran
    Tags:
    Middle East, cyber attacks, cyber warfare, Israel, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse