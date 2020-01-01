Iran Summons Swiss Envoy Over US 'Warmongering Statements'

Earlier in the day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the US airstrikes on Kata’ib Hezbollah Shiite militants in neighbouring Iraq and Syria, promising to strike anyone who threatens his country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swiss charge d'affaires, who is representing US interests in the country, according to the official website.

Tehran has also issued a "strong protest against warmongering statements in violation of the United Nations Charter by US officials".

The statement comes amid escalating tensions in the region, as protestors stormed the American Embassy in Baghdad after the US military carried out several airstrikes against Shia militants in Iraq and Syria.

© REUTERS / ALAA AL-MARJANI Iraqi people burn a U.S. flag in a protest after an airstrike at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim

Washington accused the Islamic Republic of orchestrating the attack on the embassy, claiming that Tehran would be held fully responsible for any damage caused to the facility by the pro-Iranian protestors. The Islamic Republic denied the allegations, urging the US to abandon its "destructive policies" in the Middle East.

In the meantime, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper vowed to boost the American presence in the region, sending about 750 servicemen to the Middle East following the clashes in Baghdad.