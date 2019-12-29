Register
12:59 GMT +329 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018.

    Benjamin Netanyahu’s Son Yair to UK Diplomats: ‘You Will be Kicked Out of Israel Soon’

    © REUTERS / Mohammed Salem
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 016
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107789/26/1077892626.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912291077892603-benjamin-netanyahus-son-yair-to-uk-diplomats-you-will-be-kicked-out-of-israel-soon/

    The long-standing United Nations position on the status of the Palestinian lands is that they are illegally occupied by Israel. Decades of negotiations with Israel have yielded no results, and the prospects of a sovereign Palestinian state have been looking increasingly dim.

    Yair Netanyahu, the eldest son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has called for the expulsion of British diplomats from the country over the status of Palestinian territories.

    The British Consulate in Jerusalem last week announced on Twitter that Prince Charles would pay a visit to the “occupied Palestinian territories” in January.

    Yair Netanyahu replied to the tweet: “God willing you guys will be kicked out of Israel soon. Until then I’m thinking of visiting the occupied lands of Scotland or Wales, which do you recommend?”

    “Northern Ireland is recognized as part of *Britain* by the entire world", he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “All the British settlers stayed there. Nobody claim[s] they should be relocated. Nobody disputes Britain [sic] sovereignty there and claims it belong[s] to the Republic of Ireland".

    His rebuke has generated a mixed reaction, with some commenters hitting back. “Last time I was in Wales there were no military checkpoints, services weren't cut-off and air strikes were fairly non-existent”, one user wrote, referring to the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, where Hamas and Islamic Jihad are active.

    Others reminded the younger Netanyahu that people in Scotland and Wales have the same rights as other UK citizens, unlike Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza who have a separate judicial and military system.

    “When Palestinians have both a free an equal vote in the Israeli elections AND [a] constitutionally protected self-government as a country within a federal arrangement, then your comparison will be slightly closer to valid", another commenter said.

    The “occupied Palestinian territories” is a common term for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as East Jerusalem, which Israel recaptured from Jordan and Egypt during the Six-Day War in 1967. Israel withdrew its forces and settlers from Gaza in 2005 and also treats the West Bank separately from the State of Israel. Much of the international community, including the EU, Russia and China, considers Gaza and the West Bank to be occupied by Israel and Israeli settlements there to be a violation of international law.

    Israel disputes this, arguing that it took over the Palestinian territories as a result of a defensive war and that no state had a legitimate sovereignty over them prior to the 1967 war, so the term “occupied” cannot be used in this case.

    Palestinians have long pushed for the creation of a sovereign state alongside Israel, but differences between two rival Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, as well as Israel’s apparent satisfaction with the status quo have cast doubt on the viability of the two-state arrangement.

    Yair, 28, is a vocal defender of his father’s policies. Prior to the inconclusive September general election Benjamin Netanyahu promised that he would annex Palestinian territories if he gets re-elected.

    The prime minister was formally indicted last month on charges of bribery and corruption, but retained leadership of the governing party Likud in a leadership primary this week. He is expected to request immunity from members of parliament next week by the 2 January deadline.

    Yair Netanyahu has also courted controversy in the past over a 2015 tape recording of him boasting to his friends about soliciting prostitutes and about his father helping a gas tycoon secure a $20 billion deal. He called those comments a “bad joke” and faced no inquiry.

    Tags:
    Palestinian territories, occupation, United Kingdom, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse