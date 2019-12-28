Russian Military Police Continue Patrolling Syria’s Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military police have conducted patrols of Syria's Aleppo province along two routes, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's centre for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"Patrols by the Russian military police units continued on routes Ajami - Avshariya and Ajami - Manbij in Aleppo province", Major General Yuri Borenkov said.

He added that illegal armed groups had continued breaching the ceasefire in Idlib province. In total, 39 truce violations have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

The regular patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

On 22 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a memorandum in Russia's Sochi that stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militants, designated by Ankara as terrorists, to a distance of 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from the Syrian border with Turkey.

The 10-point document envisions a variety of patrol missions in the border area carried out by the Russian military, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops to ensure the implementation of the deal.