Libyan National Army Says Ship With Turkish Crew on Board Detained Off Libyan Coast

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) forces seized a ship with a Turkish crew off the Libyan coast, the LNA’s press service said on Sunday.

"A vessel under the flag of Grenada, with a team of Turkish citizens on board, was detained," the press service said.

The news comes amid growing cooperation between Turkey and the UN-backed Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA). On Saturday, Turkey's parliament has ratified a memorandum on military cooperation signed with GNA in late November.

Earlier in December, LNA troops, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, began what he described as the last battle for the Libyan capital. Tripoli has already witnessed a similar offensive in April resulting in heavy casualties.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power — an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, and the GNA in the west.