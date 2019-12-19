Iraqi Parliament Postpones Voting on Election Law Until 23 December Amid Disputes

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - According to a source in parliament, the meeting’s postponement followed ongoing disputes between the lawmakers over contentious articles of the draft law. The source added that parliament has so far approved 14 paragraphs of the draft legislation out of 50.

Iraq’s unicameral legislature, the Council of Representatives, has delayed the vote on a draft electoral law until 23 December 23 due to tensions between lawmakers, a source in parliament revealed.

"The Council of Representatives decided to postpone its session until next Monday, as it failed to complete the vote on the election law articles," the source said.

Since early October, people across the nation have been protesting against the government, demanding its dismissal, and calling for economic reforms and an end to corruption. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, 400 people have died in the protests so far, and over 15,000 have been injured.

On 31 October, Iraqi President Barham Salih said the authorities would prepare a new election law that would replace the current one and bring fairer elections in the interests of the people. He added that he would approve an early parliamentary election in response to anti-government protests. On the same day, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi decided to resign amid the mass rallies.