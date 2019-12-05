Two Mortars Land Inside Balad Air Base in Iraq - Reports

Two mortars reportedly landed inside the Balad Air Base in Iraq late Thursday, reports have revealed. There are no indications of casualties presently.

Citing military sources, BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard revealed on Twitter that a total of five rockets landed less than a mile from the location of the base, which is located just 50 miles from Baghdad.

The latest strike comes just two days after another five rockets struck the Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq's Anbar province. Similar to the late Thursday launch, no casualties were reported following the attack on Ain al-Asad base.

Both Balad and Ain al-Asad air bases host US service members, as well as contractors.

Earlier this year, Balad Air Base was at the center of reports which indicated that the US military would begin initiating a massive two-stage evacuation of service members from the base. However, the reports were later rejected by US officials.