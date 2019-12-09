Rockets Target US Forces Stationed Near Baghdad International Airport - Reports

The unconfirmed reports of an alleged missile attack on the premises of the Baghdad International Airport emerged early on Monday after the rocket warning alert had been heard in the area.

The airport is reportedly situated near military installations of the US forces and Iraqi Army. According to media, loud rocket sirens were audible for a while before the alleged blasts were reported. Al-Arabiya claimed that the alleged attack was targeting the US servicemen.

Breaking: sirens sound near Baghdad international airport after blasts reported, they could be a result of a rocket attack #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/JC2BL2ONkZ — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) 8 December 2019

​There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far. Local reporters claim that at least four projectiles hit the area in the vicinity of the airport, adding that the unidentified allegedly military jet was seen flying above the area.

#UPDATE: Reports 4 rockets fell around the Baghdad International Airport and that there is now a flight of aircraft (possibly military?) above the airport https://t.co/2NtQLL9oQd — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) 9 December 2019

​The ELINT news media outlet said earlier that international flights were diverted from the Baghdad's airspace due to alleged missile attacks.

#UPDATE: Possible a number of international flights above Baghdad have been diverted to the northeast of the city, including an Air France flight, due to rocket/missile launches reportedly targeting US forces at Baghdad International Airport pic.twitter.com/yQrTbftK7y — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) 8 December 2019

​No group or country have claimed responsibility for the alleged attack yet. The airport is situated near the facility which is reportedly used by the US-led anti-terrorist coalition forces in Iraq.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW