Iran Warns Regional Powers Won't Have 'Easy Life' if They Helped Create Unrest in Country - Report

The Islamic Republic has been facing mass rallies following an increase in gasoline prices, with at least 1,000 people being detained during the clashes. According to reports, several people have died, including three members of the Iranian security forces in Tehran.

"Some countries in the region should know that they will not have an easy life in the region if clues are found that show they intervened to create unrest in Iran", Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri stated on Saturday.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has stated, commenting on the unrest, that the protests across the country have been fuelled by foreign influence. The protests in some cities have turned violent, with people setting fire to cars and fighting with local police.

The Islamic Republic has been suffering under harsh economic sanctions that were re-imposed by the United States last year after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY Riot police tries to disperse people as they protest on a highway against increased gas price in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019

One year later, Tehran retaliated by suspending part of its obligations under the deal and promised that it would gradually abandon other limitations under the accord if other signatories can't find a way to circumvent the sanctions and resume trade with the country.