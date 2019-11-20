Third Snap Election in Sight: Benny Gantz Tells Israeli President Rivlin He Can't Form Goverment

Israel has been stuck in political limbo amid the inability of the country's two major political forces, Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud and Benny Gantz's Blue and White coalition, to form a governing coalition of their own, or to join forces in a grand coalition, following parliamentary elections which took place in April and September.

Blue and White opposition leader Benny Gantz has informed Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that he has failed to cobble together a coalition to form Israel's next government, Israeli media has reported.

The retired general reportedly told the president that he would do everything possible to help create a governing coalition in the coming weeks, and thanked Rivlin for his helped in the unity negotiation talks.

Gantz had been given a deadline of midnight Wednesday to form a coalition to replace the Likud-led government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz received enough support from smaller parties to form a majority in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, following the September 17 legislative elections. Those elections were a re-do of a vote held in April, which similarly saw both sides unable to form a governing coalition.

President Rivlin, who had been heading negotiations to form a unity government which would include both Likud and Blue and White, said earlier this week that a third election would be necessary if negotiations failed. On Monday, Rivlin expressed hopes that a new election could be avoided, saying that "this is already too much democracy," and "two elections in a year is enough."

MPs now have 21 days to nominate Netanyahu, Gantz or any other member of parliament for the post of prime minister, with the nomination requiring the backing of 61 Knesset lawmakers. If they fail to do so, a new election will be called.

Avigdor Lieberman, Netanyahu's former defence minister, who was seen by observers as political kingmaker, and both Likud and Blue and White's only chance at forming a governing coalition, had earlier vowed not to support either bloc, particularly if the Blue and White coalition included Arab-Israeli MPs, known as the Joint List, whom he described as an anti-Israeli 'fifth column.' Netanyahu similarly spoke out against any coalition which includes Israel's Arab minority parties, saying Monday that such a coalition would be a "dream come true" for Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas.

On Tuesday, Gantz told The Times of Israel that Blue and White was not ready to "give up basic principles and values" to form a grand alliance with Netanyahu, but promised to "make every effort and turn every stone" to prevent a third election.

