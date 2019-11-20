Register
10:58 GMT +320 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The opening session of the Knesset

    Israel's Leading Parties Fail to Agree on Coalition Gov't as Deadline Looms - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose mandate ends Wednesday midnight, failed to put their differences aside and agree on a unity government at a last-ditch meeting in Jerusalem, The Times of Israel reported.

    “We can not give up [our] basic principles and values,” Gantz said according to The Times of Israel newspaper, in a statement following the meeting which took place on Tuesday.

    Gantz added that he would “continue to make every effort and turn every stone to try to reach understandings and form a government even in the remaining time, in order to prevent costly and unnecessary elections that are contrary to the will of the citizens of Israel.”

    The main point of contention became Gantz's insistence on including parliamentary bloc Joint List, made up of Arab members of parliament, into the coalition, according to the Haaretz publication. Right-wing nationalist Netanyahu is categorically opposed to sharing power with Arab-Israeli politicians.

    It now falls upon former Defenсe Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the leader of the third-largest party Yisrael Beitenu, to pick sides. Having found himself in the position of kingmaker, Lieberman will announce his stance at a party meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

    A picture taken on September 15, 2019 shows the electoral campaign headquarters for the Likud party
    © AFP 2019 / HAZEM BADER
    There is Possibility that the Results of the April Elections in Israel Will Be Repeated - Candidate
    After the first Knesset elections in April, Netanyahu had the opportunity to form a new government coalition, with the support of the largest number of elected deputies (55). However, for the 28 days allotted to him by law, he failed to assemble a coalition of a parliamentary majority of 61 seats.

    The second election in September saw Gantz pull slightly ahead, but his party was still short of a majority. In the event that Ganz’s efforts are also unsuccessful, the right to form a government can be granted to any deputy who can unite 61 parliamentarians in one coalition. Otherwise, Israel may head to a third election in less than a year.

    Tags:
    deadline, coalition governmnet, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse