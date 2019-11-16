Russian Military Police Patrol Syria's Aleppo, Hasakah Provinces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military police continued on Friday to patrol communities in the northern Syrian provinces, said Major General Yuri Borenkov, head of the Defence Ministry's Reconciliation Centre in Syria.

He cited four routes between towns in the Aleppo province and one route in the northeasternmost Hasakah region. Army aviation patrolled the route between the Kuweires and Metras airfields.

The patrols are part of last month’s pact between Russia and Turkey that designated areas for Russian patrol missions outside of the Turkish-held "safe" border zone that Ankara wanted to be cleared of Kurdish fighters to move in refugees.

On 9 October, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to free its southern border area from Daesh* fighters and Kurdish militants, which Ankara believes to be terrorists. After a series of ceasefire arrangements with the United States and Russia, the active phase of the operation came to an end.

