Register
08:13 GMT +319 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Turkish army howitzer is positioned near the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 17, 2019

    Turkish Operation Peace Spring Suspended for 120 Hours. What's Next?

    © REUTERS / MURAD SEZER
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following 4-hour-long talks on Thursday, has agreed with US Vice President Mike Pence to suspend Ankara’s operation on Kurdish forces in north-east Syria for 120 hours in order to allow Kurdish troops to withdraw from the border with Turkey.

    “We will take a pause for five days. This is not an armistice, not a ceasefire, this is a pause. A ceasefire is given between two warring countries. Here in Syria, we give the Kurdish People's Defence units the opportunity to leave the 32-kilometre deep “safe zone”. After they leave we shall discuss a permanent ceasefire. However, we will continue to fight against the ISIS*,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

    Turkish political scientist and specialist on the Middle East at the Centre for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies (ORSAM), Oytun Orhan, in an interview with Sputnik, commented on the agreement reached between Turkey and the United States and spoke about scenarios of future development in the region.

    According to Orhan, first of all, it is “Turkey, Russia, and Syria who have benefited from this agreement while the United States and Kurdish People's Defence (YPG) units were on the losing side.”

    “Speaking of the US “loss”, it should be borne in mind that Trump, in principle, did not want victory but the withdrawal of troops from Syria. Therefore, in this situation, in Trump’s perspective this is a victory, and in terms of US influence in Syria, a loss. The US-Turkey reached an agreement during US Vice President Mike Pens’ visit to Ankara is basically an iteration of the agreement the two countries reached several months ago. However, the US’s further position on this issue – Washington’s attempts to delay the process of creating a safe zone – forced Turkey to take a decisive step and launch an offensive Operation Peace Spring,” Orhan said.

    Under the current agreement, Washington promised Ankara the implementation of those points on the security zone that had previously been constantly postponed. In accordance with this decision, the Kurdish YPG units are to withdraw from the 32 km long territory, lay down all their heavy weapons, after which these areas will come under the Turkish Armed Forces control.

    “Looking at this picture, it becomes clear that in this case Turkey, without resorting to military methods and not falling under the influence of American sanctions, will achieve its objectives. Thus, from Turkey’s standpoint, this agreement is a great success,” the expert noted.

    Nevertheless, Oytun Orhan pointed out several difficulties and uncertainties present in the clauses of the US-Turkey agreement.

    “The main question is how viable this agreement is. Can the US convince Kurdish YPG units to leave the area? Will the US military, who have almost completely withdrawn from Syria, be able to take heavy weapons from the YPG? What will be the position of Russia?”

    Furthermore, according to the expert, there is a serious question of whether this agreement will cover the entire border region – Turkey’s planned “safe zone” or only the territory between Ras al-Ayn and Tell Abiad, where the operation is being conducted.

    “So far, there is uncertainty on these issues. If the ceasefire or a pause in the operation covers only the area between Tell Abiad and Ras al-Ayn, this will be an unsatisfactory outcome for Turkey. If the ceasefire spreads to the entire borderline, it will be a great success for Ankara,” Orhan emphasised.

    Answering the question of whether additional opportunities were opened for establishing a dialogue between Ankara and Damascus under the conditions of a changing alignment of forces in Syria, the political scientist stressed that the US withdrawal from Syria would make Russia the major determining force in the region.

    “Russia, as you know, intends to help build dialogue and coordination between Ankara and Damascus. Indirectly, this process has already been launched through the Astana process. At present, such cooperation between the politicians of the two countries at the highest level is not possible,” Orhan said.

    However, since Turkey regularly refers to the provisions of the Adana Agreement – which, in essence, provides for security cooperation between Damascus and Ankara in combating terrorism – thanks to the mediation Russia, the two countries can now discuss coordination between the defence agencies and subdivisions, the expert concluded.

    *Aka Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Tensions Rising Between Denmark's Kurdish, Turkish Communities Over Ankara's Syria Op – Reports
    Tags:
    operation, Mike Pence, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse