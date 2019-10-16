US-Led Coalition Destroys Own Military Base in Syria After Withdrawing Troops - Reports

ALEPPO (Sputnik) - Earlier, Erdogan's government launched "Operation Peace Spring" in the north of Syria, with Turkey's NATO allies severely criticising the move and halting arms sales to Ankara, whereas the US responded by imposing sanctions on the Turkish administration.

The US-led international coalition destroyed a base near the Syrian city of Ayn al-Arab (known as Kobani in Kurdish) following the withdrawal of its forces, Sana news agency reported on Wednesday.

Before the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, the US withdrew its forces from the region, abandoning its bases near Ayn Issa, Tabqah, and Manbij. These areas are currently under the control of the Syrian military per an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

The Syrian government has condemned Turkey's operation, calling it an act of "aggression" and stressing that it represents a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.