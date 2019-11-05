UN Welcomes New Accord Between Yemeni Gov't, Southern Transitional Council

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a power-sharing agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, saying the accord marks a vital step toward achieving peace in the country.

“I congratulate the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council on reaching an agreement on the way forward,” Griffiths said. “The signing of this agreement is an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen.”

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

The conflict has been described by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - nearly 80 per cent of the Yemeni population - currently in need of aid and protection.