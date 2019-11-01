Yemen's Houthis Down US-Made Drone Near Saudi Border - Reports

Earlier, the Houthi rebel movement launched an attack on Yemeni and Saudi forces and gained control over the government’s positions in Yemen’s Sana'a Governorate.

Houthi rebels claim that they shot down a "spy drone" over the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, according to the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea.

He added that the drone was gathering intelligence.

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition did not comment on the incident.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country. Meanwhile, a UN report said that if the conflict lasted through 2022, Yemen could become the poorest country in the world.