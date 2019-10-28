US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Vows to Slap Iran With Additional Sanctions

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has stated that Washington will increase economic pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
"We have executed on a maximum pressure campaign for sanctions. They have worked, they are working, they are cutting off the money", Mnuchin told reporters, adding that "We will continue to ramp up, more, more, more ... I just came from a very productive working lunch with your team. They gave us a bunch of very specific ideas that we will be following up".
Mnuchin made the comments after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who urged him to intensify pressure on Iran.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
