02:29 GMT +323 October 2019
    Turkish soldiers stand near military trucks in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

    Turkish Defense Ministry: US Says Withdrawal of Kurdish Fighters From 'Safe Zone' Complete

    Following a negotiated settlement in Sochi earlier on Tuesday, the Turkey Defense Ministry has announced that Operation Peace Spring is complete.

    "At this stage, there is no need to carry out a new operation," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement early Wednesday morning. Although a five-day ceasefire brokered with the US to permit Kurdish forces to withdraw from the operation zone had just expired, the office of Defense Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu noted the withdrawal was complete.

    On Tuesday, Erdogan had stated that "The promises given [by the US] were not fulfilled entirely. We will accept the results, take necessary steps. If we compromise, we will pave the way for terrorist organizations." He promised to re-launch the offensive "even more strongly" if Washington should "break its promises" under the deal.

    The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), US-allied militias that formed the core of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have been accused by Erdogan of supporting the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) in Turkey, which Ankara claims is a terrorist organization. Earlier this month, Turkish forces invaded eastern Syria with the ostensible goal of shutting down cross-border support between the groups, which they hoped to do by driving the YPG out of a 32-kilometer-deep "Safe Zone." However, after days of fighting and worldwide outcry, US Vice President Mike Pence negotiated a 120-hour ceasefire to facilitate a Kurdish withdrawal beyond the "Safe Zone."

    However, the agreement hammered out between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday in the Russian city of Sochi made this a Russian and Syrian concern, with joint Russian-Turkish patrols in the area and Kurds beyond the 32-kilometer area safe from Turkish attack. Any Kurdish forces remaining in the "Safe Zone" will withdraw beyond that zone, and subsequent border crossings related to PKK support would fall under Russia's responsibility as per the 1998 Adana Agreement.

    "Good news seems to be happening with respect to Turkey, Syria and the Middle East," US President Donald Trump tweeted, just moments after the Turkish Defense Ministry's statement. "Further reports to come later!"

    Trump's withdrawal of US troops from the Syrian border helped pave the way for the Turkish offensive, which Washington and Ankara had been coordinating since August. However, Trump first announced his intention to remove the roughly 1,000 US troops from Syria in December 2018, once Daesh was defeated in the area. He has faced wide criticism in the US press for "abandoning" the US-allied Kurdish militias.

