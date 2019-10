Protests started in Lebanon on Thursday after the government announced that it plans to charge 20 cents a day for calls via FaceTime and WhatsApp.

People are taking to the streets of central Beirut to protest over the government's latest initiative to introduce a tax for the use of messaging applications.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese security forces used tear gas and rubber batons to disperse crowds of protesters.

*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.