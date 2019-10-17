Damascus Opposes Idea of Autonomous Kurdistan, No Conditions for That in Syria - Assad's Adviser

Syrian president's political adviser Bouthaina Shaaban on Thursday described US-Turkey agreement on ceasefire in northern Syria as "unclear."

Syrian president's political adviser said that Damascus strongly opposes the idea of autonomous Kurdistan as there are no conditions for that in Syria.

"The ceasefire agreement announced by the US and Turkey is unclear,” Shaaban said in an interview with al-Mayadeen television.

“As for the term a 'security zone,' it is incorrect: what Turkey really implies is a zone of occupation,” she added.

Earlier, Senior Kurdish official Aldar Khalil welcomed on Thursday the agreement between the United States and Turkey on a ceasefire in Syria.

Previously, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held negotiations with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara that lasted more than 4 hours. The parties agreed to suspend the Turkish operation in Syria for 120 hours to facilitate the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurds' militia to a distance of about 30 kilometres (some 20 miles) from the border with Turkey.