Trump Calls on Erdogan to Stop Syria Offensive, Sends Delegation to Turkey - Pence

US President Donald Trump has called on his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop the operation in northern Syria and has directed US Vice President Mike Pence to head to Turkey for negotiations, Pence told reporters.

Trump had a phone conversation with Erdogan, urging him to implement an immediate ceasefire, Pence said on Monday, as cited by Fox News.

The US Vice President added that Trump directed him and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien to lead a delegation to Turkey to begin negotiations immediately.

US media reported on Monday, citing Pence, that Trump had also held phone talks with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and has received guarantees from Turkey that the city of Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) would not be attacked.

Earlier, Trump said in a statement on his Twitter page that he was issuing an executive order against current and former officials of Turkish government as well as any persons "contributing to Turkey's destabilizing actions in northeast Syria".

US President also said on Monday that he hoped that Syrian President Bashar Assad would do a great job protecting Syrian Kurds from Turkey after most of US troops were withdrawn.

On October 9, Turkey started "Operation Peace Spring" claiming to target terrorists in northern Syria east of the Euphrates. Among the groups designated as terrorist by Turkey are mostly Kurdish forces, which as Ankara insists, are linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), also deemed a terrorist outfit by Turkey.