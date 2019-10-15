Register
02:22 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Tuesday, March 7, 2017 frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, shows U.S. forces patrol on the outskirts of the Syrian town, Manbij, a flashpoint between Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, in al-Asaliyah village, Aleppo province, Syria

    Pentagon Says Turkey’s Operation in Syria ‘Growing Threat’, US Continues Troop Withdrawal

    © AP Photo / Arab 24 network
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    576
    Subscribe

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Pentagon considers Turkey’s operation in Syria an "impulsive" move that undermines efforts to defeat the Daesh* terror group, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said in a statement, stressing that the United States continues its troop withdrawal from northern Syria.

    "Despite the opposition and repeated warnings from the United States and the international community, Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan ordered a unilateral invasion of northern Syria that has resulted in widespread casualties, refugees, destruction, insecurity, and a growing threat to US military forces. This unacceptable incursion has also undermined the successful multinational ‘Defeat ISIS’ mission in Syria, and resulted in the release of many dangerous ISIS detainees," Esper said on Monday.

    The Pentagon chief emphasized that Turkey’s operation puts US forces in the region at risk of being pulled into a broader conflict.

    "Therefore, at the President's direction, the Department of Defence is executing a deliberate withdrawal of US military personnel from northeast Syria," Esper said in his Monday statement, adding that "Turkey's unilateral action was unnecessary and impulsive."

    On Sunday, Esper said that the United States was going to pull out an approximate 1,000 troops from the northern part of Syria in order for the US military to not end up trapped between rival armies.

    Turkey launched an offensive in northeastern Syria earlier this month. The Turkish operation aims to clear its Syria-facing border area of the Daesh terrorists and the Kurdish militia from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), whom Ankara designates as a single terrorist organization.

    "President Erdogan bears full responsibility for its [operation’s] consequences, to include a potential ISIS resurgence, possible war crimes, and a growing humanitarian crisis. The bilateral relationship between our two countries has also been damaged," US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper stressed in his Monday statement.

    Esper promised to discuss the situation with NATO allies and to consider economic and diplomatic pressure on Turkey.

    "I will be visiting NATO next week in Brussels, where I plan to press our other NATO allies to take collective and individual diplomatic and economic measures in response to these egregious Turkish actions," the Pentagon chief said.

    Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said he would soon authorize imposing sanctions on Turkish officials, increasing steel tariffs and freezing trade talks over Turkey’s destabilizing role in northeastern Syria.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.

    Related:

    US Plans to Slap Turkey With Sanctions Over Syria Offensive on Monday – Report
    Several Areas in Syria's North-East Declare Restoration of Sovereignty - Russian Military
    'Let's Bring Boys Back Home' is Trump's Re-election Card as US Pulls Out of Northern Syria - Journo
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Mark Esper, Kurds, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse