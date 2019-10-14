Register
14:14 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Suruc, southeastern Turkey, a U.S forces outpost is seen on a hilltop outside Ayn Al Arab or Kobani, Syria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

    NATO Must Choose Between Turkey and 'Terrorists' - Erdogan on New Syrian Military Op

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    461
    Subscribe

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier emphasised the country’s determination to persist with a military campaign against the Kurds and Daesh* remaining in the area “no matter what anyone says”, calling on Turkey’s NATO allies, some of whom have pulled military exports to Ankara, to assist in their battle against militants.

    According to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, NATO does not support Turkey and is thereby facing a tough choice – either go with Ankara or the “terrorists".

    “We are members of NATO, and the charter of the bloc has Article 5 (urging the response of all members of the alliance when one of them is under attack). We are under the threat of a terrorist organisation. And in accordance with Article 5, NATO should be with us", he told reporters further asking:

    "Are you with us or with terrorists? There has been no exact answer”, Erdogan rounded off, adding European leaders, at least with whom he recently talked over the phone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have found themselves “under serious misinformation pressure".

    US Troops Between a Rock and a Hard Place

    As President Donald Trump has ordered the remaining US contingent out of northern Syria, thereby paving the way for Turkey’s incursion along their joint border with the Arab country, Defence Secretary Mark Esper told a CBS interview on Sunday that US forces are largely trapped in Syria:

    "We have American forces likely caught between two opposing, advancing armies and it's a very untenable situation. I spoke with the president last night, after discussions with the rest of the national security team, and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria", Esper told "Face the Nation". "Which is where most of our forces are", he added referring to the majority of the 1,000 US troops in Syria stationed in the northern part of the country, while there is also a small presence in the south, where the US has been taking anti-Daesh fighters not affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF.)

    SDF Ready to Partner With Assad

    Esper also said that “in the 24 hours", the US had learned that the country’s primary ally in the Syrian campaign, the Kurdish-dominated SDF were “looking to cut a deal” with the Russian-backed Syrian Army in a bid to resist the Turks in the north – a measure the SDF had long told the US it would undertake in the event of the withdrawal of US support and which SDF commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi detailed in his column for Foreign Policy.

    Overall 1,000

    Esper specified that the US will be pulling out around 1,000 troops from Syria's north, calling it a part of a "deliberate withdrawal".

    Per a US official that talked to CNN on Sunday, US Central Command will determine the pace of the withdrawal and it will not happen immediately, but will take place deliberately and could take "days to weeks".

    Turkish forces and the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army have launched a cross-border offensive in northeastern Syria in an attempt to clear the area from the remaining Daesh* militants as well as YPG units, with the latter deemed by Ankara as PKK-linked terrorists, and eventually set up a vast "safe zone" there.

    Days earlier, the US made an abrupt announcement about the withdrawal of 50 American troops from the area, causing frustration and disappointment among the Kurds, some of whom even decided to demonstrate their opposition to the move in front of the White House.

    The move reportedly followed Trump’s phone conversation with Erdogan, in which he promised not to stand in Turkey's way.

    Despite a backlash from NATO allies, who fear the Turkish incursion could lead to the re-insurgence of Daesh forces and new bloodshed in the region, Erdogan made it clear Friday that Ankara would continue its military operation against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria “no matter what anyone says". He also vowed to flood Europe with millions of refugees in the event of EU countries dubbing Turkey’s campaign an invasion.

    A number of NATO allies promptly responded to Erdogan, with France and Norway ditching military export contracts with Turkey, while Sweden proposed to take measures against the country at a Europe-wide level.

    Trump has authorised new "powerful sanctions on Turkey" for invading northern Syria, just days after critics blasted the president for moving US troops from the area.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

     

    Related:

    Video Allegedly Shows Rare US Special Forces Armoured Transports Near Syria-Turkey Border
    Democrats, Republicans Draft Bipartisan Bills To Reverse Trump Policy on Syria, Turkey – Reports
    Tough Sanctions Against Turkey 'Will Be a Death Sentence' For Erdogan Govt - Pundit
    Tags:
    military operation, Daesh, Kurds, Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse