Turkey Neutralises 415 'Terrorists' in Northern Syria - Defenсe Ministry

"The total amount of neutralized terrorists [in Syria's north] has reached 415," the ministry tweeted.
According to the previous data provided by Ankara, Turkey's forces had neutralised 399 terrorists
On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Daesh*.
Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.
Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
